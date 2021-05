Movistar leader Marc Soler has been forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia after getting caught up in a crash in the early kilometres of stage 12 from Siena to Bagno di Romagna. The Spaniard went down while riding towards the rear of the peloton just four kilometres into the 212-kilometre stage. Soler, who lay 11th on GC, 3:19 down on maglia rosa Egan Bernal, got going again but could later be seen holding his lower left back as he rode behind the Movistar team car some way behind the peloton.