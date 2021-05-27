newsbreak-logo
Flashback: The Rembrandts Play 'I'll Be There for You' on Letterman in 1995

By Andy Greene
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little over 17 years since the series finale of Friends aired, the cast is finally reuniting for a special appearing today on HBO Max. But this isn’t like Return to Mayberry or A Very Brady Christmas where he cast appears in character and has a new zany adventure. It’s instead in the style of the recent Fresh Prince of Bel-Air special where everyone returns to the set to share memories, visit with surprise guests, and make a boatload of money promoting the show’s arrival on a new streaming platform.

