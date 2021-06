Long-simmering conflict between community members and leadership of the Chualar Unified School District has led to changes in leadership, with all four board members elected since 2018. (One board member, elected in 2020, resigned.) Most recently, it has led to an effort to recall Alberto Contreras from the board. A notice of intent to recall him claims his lack of leadership has compromised students’ learning. The notice also alleges Contreras failed to address discrimination against the Spanish-speaking community, due to the previous absence of Spanish interpretation at board meetings.