‘Friends: the Reunion’ Gives Fans What They Wanted
Friends: the Reunion is now premiering on HBO Max. Could we be any more excited?. While the world spent a year special distancing from friends in real life, many turned to a familiar group of people to fill in the missing gap of friendship. Friends dominated television for a decade, as audiences tuned in to witness the group’s crazy antics of running around New York City, meddling in each other’s personal lives and sitting in a coffee shop (without a mask in sight!). The show captured what it was like to be a young adult figuring life out with a group of people who feel like your family. And after a year of feeling isolated from everyone, the show brought about a sense of comfort for a new audience.www.relevantmagazine.com