newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

DuPont Performance Building Solutions Announces Build for Sure Initiative

By PRWeb
SFGate
 2 days ago

Proven Weatherization Product Portfolio and Resources Help Enable Builder Success. DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced the launch of the Build for Sure campaign, a marketing initiative that highlights the value of the DuPont Residential building products portfolio combined with the DuPont breadth of industry knowledge to help builders and contractors to build better.

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dupont#Building Science#Energy Efficiency#Building Products#Design Products#Sustainable Products#Nyse#Dupont Residential#Residentially Speaking#Residential Marketing#Styrofoam Brand#Great Stuff#Dupont Dupont#Investor Relations#Investors Dupont Com#The Dupont Oval Logo##Dupont De Nemours Inc#Edu Hub#Dupont Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Trademarks
Related
Industrypulse2.com

Raw Material Supply Chain Platform Company Waybridge Raises $30 Million

Waybridge, a supply chain platform for raw materials, announced recently it raised $30 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Waybridge — a supply chain platform for raw materials — announced recently it raised $30 million in Series B funding co-led by Rucker Park Capital and Craft Ventures with participation from Venrock. Essentially, Waybridge solves fundamental inefficiencies in the supply chain, enabling clients to buy and sell commodities with less friction, have real-time visibility into their inventory, track shipments, and save time and money by turning many offline manual processes into automated digital processes. And the new funding round brings the company’s total funds raised to $40 million.
Businesschiefexecutive.net

Berry Global Grows By Helping Customers Go Circular

Berry Global has overcome the worst of Covid-related supply disruptions and inflationary cost spikes as CEO Tom Salmon focuses the huge plastics manufacturer on a sustainability thrust that satisfies growing cries by Berry’s customers for recyclable and biodegradable products. In an era of unprecedented consumer and regulatory demand for “green”...
Softwarebostonrealestatetimes.com

Honeywell, SAP Launch Connected Buildings Solution

ATLANTA–Honeywell announced the launch of a cloud-based solution that streamlines and combines operational and business data for building owners and managers to support better decision-making, drive greater efficiencies and reach sustainability goals. The new solution, Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations, extends the capabilities of Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software...
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Bayer Announces New Commercial Leaders for Crop Science Division to Accelerate Growth and Drive Business Transformation

MONHEIM, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Bayer today announced that Brett Begemann, Chief Operating Officer, Crop Science, will retire from his role after 38 years with the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005195/en/. Rodrigo Santos, currently Head of Crop Science Commercial Operations, Latin America, will...
Industryfooddive.com

Danone partners with upstart to create food derived from the pongamia tree

Danone is partnering with Terviva to develop new food products that utilize oil and protein taken from beans harvested from pongamia trees, the companies said in a statement. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed. Terviva also announced it raised $54 million to commercialize its new sustainable culinary...
Businessheavyliftpfi.com

Terex appointments target North America

Terex Cranes has appointed Jonathan Caldwell as sale representative for tower cranes and Michael Goll as business development manager for rough-terrain cranes for North America. The appointments, which follow the naming of Andreas Ernst to general manager of cranes for the Americas, are part of the company’s growth strategy for...
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Radiation Cured Products Market 2025 Revenue and Future Growth -Ashland, BASF, Bayer MaterialScience, DIC Corporation, Cytech Industries etc.

“Global Radiation Cured Products Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Radiation Cured Products Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Radiation Cured Products Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Radiation Cured Products Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Radiation Cured Products Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Radiation Cured Products Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Industrymibiz.com

Furniture manufacturers huddle to overcome supply chain challenges

Fragile and inefficient supply chains took center stage throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and have furniture OEMs reevaluating the ways to approach this key component of their operations. At the same time, smaller manufacturers are eagerly vying for the opportunity to supply the furniture industry. Both sides came together recently for...
Industrytractionnews.com

Leading tire manufacturers launch sustainability Roadmap

The members of WBCSD’s (World Business Council for Sustainable Development) Tire Industry Project have launched a Roadmap to accelerate tire value-chain impact on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The SDGs were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 to address some of the world’s most pressing issues by 2030.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market 2025 Revenue and Future Growth -Jacobs Engineering Group, Chiyoda Corporation, John Wood Group (Amec Foster Wheeler), Technip FMC, Worley Parsons, etc.

“Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Sulphur Recovery Technology Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Energy IndustryPosted by
VISTA.Today

Learn Best Practices for Maintaining Energy-Efficient Buildings from the Founder of Practical Energy Solutions

Green Building United, a member-driven nonprofit that aims to foster transformative impact through green building education and advocacy, invites you to learn about best practices for maintaining energy-efficient buildings. As part of its Sustainable Building Maintenance Series, the nonprofit will host “Fine-Tuning your BAS” on May 26 and “Balancing Health...
Construction3wnews.org

International Textile Auxiliaries Marketplace Strategic Review & SWOT Research 2020-2026 | Kemin Industries, Evonik, AkzoNobel

This file research the International Textile Auxiliaries Marketplace with many facets of the business just like the marketplace dimension, marketplace standing, marketplace traits and forecast, the file additionally supplies temporary data of the competition and the particular enlargement alternatives with key marketplace drivers. Textile Auxiliaries Marketplace in its database, which gives a professional and in-depth research of key industry traits and long run marketplace construction possibilities, key drivers and restraints, profiles of primary marketplace avid gamers, segmentation and forecasting. A Textile Auxiliaries Marketplace supplies an in depth view of dimension; traits and form were evolved on this file to spot elements that may show off a vital have an effect on in boosting the gross sales of Textile Auxiliaries Marketplace within the close to long run.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Building Technologies Market Worth Observing Growth | Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens

HTF MI added a new research study on Global & USA Building Technologies Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. & USA Building Technologies Market study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of the products and services offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on the market size, % share, % growth and trending influencing factors, challenges Pre and Post 2020 Impact on & USA Building Technologies Market. With this study you are entitled to see competitive situation showcasing leaders by % market share and the emerging players by highest growth rate. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Itron, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Building Technologies Inc, Carrier & Siemtecha.
Businessrubbernews.com

SI Group, Azelis form distribution pact

SCHENECTADY, N.Y.—Chemical manufacturing company SI Group Inc. has partnered with Antwerp, Belgium-based Azelis Holding S.A. as its distributor for SI's line of lubricant additives. Moving forward, Azelis will be the official distributor for SI's lubricant business, including its Ethanox products, in the Middle East, Europe and Africa, effective immediately. The...
MinoritiesDigiday

‘Build a model’: With a new initiative Pronghorn, two Black spirits execs aim to make the industry more inclusive and diverse

Dia Simms and Erin Harris are looking to change up the mix of the spirits industry. The pair, both spirit industry veterans, are aiming to foster more Black brand founders as well as bringing in more Black employees at every level throughout the industry. Simms and Harris plan to do so via a new initiative called Pronghorn, which is dedicated to “cultivating the next generation of diverse founders, executive leaders and entrepreneurs,” as part of a 10-year partnership with alcohol beverage giant Diageo.
Medical & Biotechdevex.com

CEPI CEO: Concerted effort needed to build LMIC vaccine manufacturing

Building vaccine manufacturing capacity in low- and middle-income countries has come under the spotlight with supply shortages and the lack of equitable distribution of the available COVID-19 vaccines. The must-read weekly newsletter for exclusive global health news and insider insights. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, along with other partners,...