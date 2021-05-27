newsbreak-logo
Actor Ben Platt Surprises a Two-Time Brain Cancer Survivor with an Invitation to 'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie Premiere

By Abigail Seaberg
survivornet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly Oldham, a 19-year-old theater lover, is battling stage three anaplastic ependymoma. She was shocked when actor Ben Platt surprised her with an invitation to attend the premiere of Platt’s film Dear Evan Hansen in September. Ependymoma is a very rare type of tumor that starts in the brain or...

www.survivornet.com
Ben Platt
Ben Platt
#Cancer Treatment#Brain Cancer#Cancer Survivor#Brain Tumors#Childhood Cancer#Joy#Arizona Oncology#Abc#Instagram#Molly#Uncg#Spartan#Asco#University Of Richmond#Actor Ben Platt#Dear Evan Hansen#Premiere#Dr Dana Chase#True Molly Oldham#Musical Theater
