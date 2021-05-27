Actor Ben Platt Surprises a Two-Time Brain Cancer Survivor with an Invitation to ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie Premiere

Universal Pictures just released the first trailer for its movie adaptation of Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, and the internet is having a field day over the casting of 27-year-old Ben Platt in the title role of teenager Evan Hansen. Platt, who won a Tony for his performance in the stage musical that features music and lyrics from La La Land‘s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, played the role on stage for two years on and off, from the original “readings” of the work-in-progress musical back in 2014 through the D.C. workshop run in 2015 to Dear Evan Hansen‘s Off-Broadway and then Broadway debuts in 2016. His final stage performance was on November 19, 2017, and he was already pushing the audience’s ability to suspend disbelief that a fully grown man is a teen kid. That was almost four years ago, and on stage. Now, Platt is in the unforgiving light of the cinematic close-up, and he is quite obviously not a teenaged boy. The internet… has responded with some truly stellar memes.