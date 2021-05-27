Team Sagan: Meet Jan Valach, Peter Sagan’s sports director

Peter Sagan is nothing less than a giant in the sport of cycling and at this year’s Giro d’Italia he has already won a stage, and is wearing the ciclamino points jersey competition leader as he has so often done with the green jersey in the Tour de France. Sagan, after all, is not only one of the winningest cyclists in the history of the sport, he is one of its biggest personalities. But behind Sagan is an entire close-knit support group that ensures that the highly-solicited rider can simply focus on doing what he does best — winning bike races.