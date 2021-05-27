newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, OH

Bills would suppress Ohioans’ voices

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 3 days ago

Americans of all political persuasions value the right to state their viewpoint on a host of topics. The right to protest and the right to assemble are sacred and are a fundamental right of all Americans. At times, when people see a perceived wrong or a miscarriage of justice, they take to the streets to peacefully protest. They may be for or against abortion, for or against gun control. They may feel their civil rights were violated. People may question a company’s action or inaction. They may be protesting a decision a government agency.

www.wnewsj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
City
Wilmington, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Senate Bill#Americans#Political Protests#Abortion#Justice#Gun Control#The Ohio General Assembly#House#Suppress Ohioans#Ohioans Voices#Ohio Organizations#People#Unnecessary Burdens#Free Speech#Broad Language#Miscarriage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Related
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Bill would build trust between immigrants and government

Over the past 15 years, Grand Junction has become my home. While I’m not from here originally, I’ve grown roots in this community. I work in a local tire shop, helping my customers solve all kinds of car problems. I enjoy my job, knowing that I help people get to work and live their daily lives. I work hard to support myself and my family; that’s the Colorado way.
Ohio Statetennesseestar.com

Bill Would Make Ohio State School Board Completely Elected

Two members of the Ohio House want the state’s board of education to be more connected to the public by reducing the number of members and eliminating nonelected members. Eight of the current 19 members receive appointments from the governor, but House Bill 298 eliminates each of those positions when current terms expire, reducing the board to its 1995 level of 11 members.
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

Why some Republican governors oppose anti-trans bills

Some Republican governors have found themselves at odds with their own party over a record number of bills targeting transgender children. Why it matters: Social conservatives see a winning issue in bills to restrict trans students' participation in sports and access to health care, but the sudden push has met resistance even from some staunch conservatives.
Congress & Courtsbaytobaynews.com

Bill would ban workplace political discrimination

DOVER — A bill that would prohibit an employer from discriminating against an employee because of his or her political affiliation cleared the House Labor Committee Wednesday, with the main sponsor promising to amend it before bringing it up for a full vote. House Bill 154 would make it illegal...
Florida Statewgcu.org

Critics Call Florida's New Voting Law SB 90 a "Voter Suppression Bill"

Since the 2020 election a number of Republican-led legislatures across the U.S. have worked to pass legislation that they say is meant to prevent voter fraud. Critics call the measures voter suppression. Florida is one of 47 states that have debated more than 350 bills that curb voting rights. That’s according to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice released on April 1.
Pennsylvania StateTenth Amendment Center

Pennsylvania Bill Would Take on Future Federal Gun Control

HARRISBURG, Pa. (May 18, 2021) – A bill introduced in the Pennsylvania Senate would prohibit state and local enforcement of some future federal gun control. Passage into law would represent a step toward stopping certain future federal acts that infringe on the right to keep and bear arms within the state.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

GOP bill would prohibit requiring vaccinations in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Both public entities and private employers would be prohibited from requiring vaccinations and workers could not be fired as a result of refusing, under GOP legislation pending in an Ohio House committee. The bill before the House Health Committee also strengthens the notices that schools must...
ElectionsHolland Sentinel

Letter: Suggested reforms would not suppress the vote

Much has been said about the legislation pending concerning the elections in Michigan and across the nation. Most critics have been vague as to what the bills will do, they just call them voter suppression or racist. In Michigan most of the changes will not impact voters at all. They...
Congress & Courtslowerbuckstimes.com

Fitzpatrick bill would punish those who defund police

U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Jared Golden, Pete Stauber and Conor Lamb (D-PA) re-introduced the Defund Cities that Defund the Police Act. This piece of legislation would prevent jurisdictions that defund the police from receiving certain federal grants, preventing specific federal taxpayer dollars from bankrolling jurisdictions that intentionally make their communities less safe.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis signs bill banning gun regulations by local governments

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill on Friday that bans local governments from imposing gun regulations. The bill expands a 2011 law that allows citizens or gun groups to sue local governments for enacting gun restrictions and demand up to $100,000 in damages, according to the Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Congress & Courtswtuz.com

Bail Reform Bill Testimony Delivered by Representative Hillyer

Mary Alice Reporting – Ohio Committee members heard remarks on a bill that would supposedly create comprehensive reform of the bail process. 98th District Representative Brett Hillyer is a sponsor, along with District 22 Rep. David Leland, and both appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to provide testimony for House Bill 315.
Pennsylvania StateTimes News

Heffley’s bill would ban vaccine passports in Pa.

Legislation sponsored by Rep. Doyle Heffley, R-Carbon, that would ban the use of so-called “vaccine passports” in Pennsylvania was introduced in the House of Representatives this week. House Bill 1478, also known as the COVID-19 Vaccine Antidiscrimination Act, would prohibit a government authority from including vaccine information on an identification...
Pennsylvania StateObserver-Reporter

Political notebook: Pa. reps join abortion ban effort

A new push to restrict abortion rights in Pennsylvania comes as other states pass similar laws, and as the Supreme Court prepares to hear a potentially monumental case. State lawmakers moved three anti-abortion bills through committee last week and on to the floor for possible votes. And while there’s little chance they would make it into law over Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto, they underscore a sense of opportunity among anti-abortion activists nationwide.
Pennsylvania StateDaily Review & Sunday Review

New lobbying rules proposed in Pennsylvania

House Republicans unveiled nearly a dozen bills on Wednesday aimed at reforming Pennsylvania’s lobbying rules. Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said it’s the second major update to the Lobbyist Disclosure Act he’s proposed in 15 years, though he admits the announcement comes just days before the Legislature’s busiest month of the year.
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

US Representative Sponsoring Reparations Commission Bill Voices Support For Tulsa Effort

The sponsor of a bill to create a federal commission studying reparations said she stands with those pursuing reparations for people affected by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas said H.R.40 will also help the cause in Tulsa because the commission it establishes will look not only at slavery, but also state and local practices used to brutalize and disadvantage Black Americans.
MinoritiesWSLS

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

RALEIGH, N.C. – Teachers and professors in Idaho will be prevented from “indoctrinating” students on race. Oklahoma teachers will be prohibited from saying certain people are inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. Tennessee schools will risk losing state aid if their lessons include particular concepts about race and racism.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

House bill would upset tax stream

The Ohio House approved a bill that could cause significant financial difficulties for cities and villages that levy income taxes on people who no longer work in those communities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and don’t live there. The bill is retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year,...
Politicsfee.org

DeSantis’s Anti-Riot Law Undermines Two Important Constitutional Freedoms

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent the last year resisting draconian COVID-19 lockdown orders, I applauded his commitment to individual liberty. But by signing HB1 a few weeks ago, DeSantis failed to honor that same commitment. This so called “anti-riot” bill goes far beyond combating riots—it threatens Floridians’ constitutional rights,...
Presidential ElectionTelegraph

Biden Calls Restrictive Texas Voting Bill an 'Assault on Democracy'

Republican lawmakers in Texas are finalizing negotiations on a bill that, if implemented, would severely restrict voting rights in the state and make it easier for judges to overturn elections. President Biden called the legislation “an assault on democracy” that would disproportionately affect voters of color. “Texas legislators put forth...