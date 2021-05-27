Bills would suppress Ohioans’ voices

Americans of all political persuasions value the right to state their viewpoint on a host of topics. The right to protest and the right to assemble are sacred and are a fundamental right of all Americans. At times, when people see a perceived wrong or a miscarriage of justice, they take to the streets to peacefully protest. They may be for or against abortion, for or against gun control. They may feel their civil rights were violated. People may question a company’s action or inaction. They may be protesting a decision a government agency.