Ava DuVernay Picks Up Honorary Doctorate Degree From Yale University

Summer is right on the corner which means graduation season is in full swing. Around the country, undergraduate and graduate scholars are walking across the stage and finally picking up their well-earned degrees. This month, one of those degree recipients is none other than critically acclaimed filmmaker and entertainment mogul Ava DuVernay. While she didn't have to take any classes for this degree, her tireless effort to represent marginalized communities on the big screen has earned her an honorary doctorate from Yale University. Yes, you read that correctly. DuVernay is now a member of the prestigious Ivy League. As her mother puts it, fans can refer to her as "Dr. DuVernay" moving forward.