The Latest: Oakland Athletics going to full capacity June 29

By The Associated Press
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Oakland Athletics will return to full capacity at the Oakland Coliseum starting with a June 29 game against Texas.

Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began the season at 100% after fans weren’t permitted during the shortened 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta went to full capacity on May 7.

Others making the move to full capacity in-season are Arizona (May 25), Boston (May 29), Baltimore (June 1), Cincinnati (June 2). Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), St. Louis (June 14), Milwaukee (June 25) and Minnesota (July 5).

In addition, the New York Yankees and Mets were allowed by New York State to go to 100% capacity starting last weekend, but only for sections with vaccinated fans.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

