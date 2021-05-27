newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Announces New Episode of True Crime Docuseries 'I'll Be Gone in the Dark'

By Daniel Kreps
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has announced a special episode of I’ll Be Gone in the Dark that will focus on the developments in the Golden State Killer case after the true-crime docuseries aired. The new episode will premiere June 21st, just under a year after former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, and murder in connection to the East Area Rapist and Golden State Killer cases.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Mcnamara
Person
Liz Garbus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#True Crime#Rape#Series Premiere#Kidnapping#Rolling Stone#Hbo Max#Unsolved Murders#Book#Feature#Prison#Joseph#June#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesRefinery29

Netflix’s Sons Of Sam Looks At The Real Cost Of True Crime Obsession

Spoilers are ahead. Those who watch Netflix's Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness looking for a Jinx-like reveal are in for a surprise. The new true crime docuseries, which takes a closer look at the infamous "Son of Sam" case, isn't really about the "Son of Sam" killer David Berkowitz at all. Instead, it's about Maury Terry, the man who spent his whole life trying to prove that Berkowitz wasn't the only "Son of Sam." While you may not walk away convinced of his theory, Sons of Sam succeeds in showing the real cost of true crime obsession.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Amomama

Meredith Salenger Married Michelle McNamara's Widower Patton Oswalt — Get to Know Both Women

“The King of Queens” actor Patton Oswalt married his second wife, Meredith Salenger, 18 months after his first wife, Michelle McNamara, passed away. He had good reasons. True crime author Michelle McNamara began attracting people’s attention in 2006 when she established her website True Crime Diary. Through it, she tracked cold cases and tried to find new angles to investigate.
TV & VideosSlate

Netflix’s New True Crime Hit Offers an Alternate Theory About the Son of Sam Killings

If it’s a day that ends in “y,” you can be sure there’s a new true crime documentary moving up Netflix’s charts. Over the weekend, that documentary was The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness, a four episode series that follows in the footsteps of past chart-toppers like Why Did You Kill Me? and Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. As you might guess from the title, Netflix’s latest attempt to recapture that Making a Murderer magic is about the Son of Sam killings, a series of shootings that terrorized New York City between 1976 and 1977. Here’s everything you need to know about The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Son Of Sam: Things To Remember About The Infamous Serial Killer Before Watching The Netflix Docuseries

There are few serial killers who have a name as memorable as David Berkowitz, aka Son of Sam. Something about the case — the vicious nature of the crimes, the targeting of young women in New York City, and the story of a possessed dog — that has resonated with true crime buffs and much of the population for nearly 45 years. And it doesn’t look like the intrigue is going to stop anytime soon with the upcoming docuseries Sons of Sam on Netflix reignited interest.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sons Of Sam: 11 True Crime Docuseries To Watch If You Like The Netflix Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We are living in the golden age of the docuseries, and Sons of Sam on Netflix is the latest example of that. With more avenues and streaming services, there are more remarkable and riveting multi-part documentaries than ever before. But while there are plenty of informative and entertaining documentary series out there, sometimes they can be harder to find than a serial killer in 1970s New York City.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

New I'll Be Gone in the Dark Episode Explores Michelle McNamara's Work on Another Cold Case

Watch: Patton Oswalt Honors Late Wife After Golden State Killer Sentencing. The Golden State Killer wasn't the only cold case Michelle McNamara investigated. On Friday, May 21, HBO announced a new special episode for their popular true crime series, I'll Be Gone in the Dark. For those who may've missed it, the docuseries took a closer look at the terror caused by the Golden State Killer in the '70s and '80s and author McNamara's dedication to uncovering the culprit's identity.
TV SeriesCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch on Friday: New true crime reports on Dateline and 20/20

See Us Unite for Change (8 p.m., ) - The Asian American Foundation (TAAF) honors and celebrates Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders with special guests, short films and music performed by Sting, Jhene Aiko, Saweetie and more. Ken Jeong hosts. This will air across multiple cable networks: Comedy Central, Paramount, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, MTV, TV Land and CMTV.
TV & VideosPosted by
Pitchfork

Netflix Announces Docuseries on Pop Music History

Netflix and Banger Films have announced THIS IS POP, a new eight-part docuseries that will examine untold stories from pop music history. Featuring interviews with artists such as Brandi Carlisle, T-Pain, Boyz II Men, Steve Earle, Chuck D, and Shania Twain, the series will highlight significant moments in pop music that impacted culture at large. All eight episodes premiere on Netflix on June 22. Check out the trailer below.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO Max’s True-Crime Police Drama ‘We Own This City’ Casts Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector As Leads

A new series from HBO’s The Wire creators has found its leads. According to Deadline, Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, The Many Saints of Newark), Josh Charles (The Good Wife, Away), and Jamie Hector (Bosch, Queen of the South) will play three corrupt police officers in We Own This City. The limited series is based on Baltimore Sun journalist Justin Fenton’s investigative book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption.
MoviesPopSugar

"Secrets Are the Fun Part": See Selena Gomez Stir Up Trouble in a New True-Crime Comedy Series

"Do I want to break into a dead guy's apartment and go through all his sh*t? Sounds like an afternoon," Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora) says when neighbors Steve Martin (Charles) and Martin Short (Oliver) come knocking on her door in the new Only Murders in the Building trailer. A comedy and murder mystery all in one, the Hulu series follows the lives of three true crime-obsessed strangers who find themselves wrapped up in a real-life murder case after a gruesome death occurs inside their Upper West Side apartment complex.
TV SeriesHBO Watch

HBO Max’ HACKS Premiere Episodes: “There Is No Line” and “Primm”

HBO sure knows how to play it smart lately. I mean really, at what point do we just submit a petition to rename it the Jean Smart Channel? Because she brought fresh life to Laurie Blake on Watchmen, she’s continuing to provide the best sass as Mare’s mother Helen on Mare of Easttown, and now an even sassier role here on in HBO Max Original series Hacks as Deborah Vance. This woman better win an Emmy, because otherwise there will be hell to pay! In fact, I think we all better binge Designing Women to start our reacquaintance with the insane talent of one Miss Jean Smart.
TV SeriesTheWrap

HBO Sets Special ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ Standalone Episode for June

A special standalone episode of HBO’s “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” a 2020 docuseries exploring late writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of the violent predator she dubbed “The Golden State Killer,” will debut Monday, June 21 at 10/9c on HBO. Here’s the installment’s lengthy description, courtesy...
TV SeriesHello Magazine

The Staircase star gives update on new Colin Firth true-crime drama

The Staircase is one of the most popular true-crime docuseries there is, so when it was announced that the Netflix show would be transformed into a dramatised series, fans were ecstatic. The news was made even more exciting by its stellar cast, which consists of Colin Firth, Toni Collette and...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Jesse Plemons to Star Opposite Elizabeth Olsen in True Crime Limited Series LOVE AND DEATH at HBO Max

Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Fargo, Judas and the Black Messiah) is set to star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max true crime limited series Love and Death. The series, produced by Lionsgate, is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II”).
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is The Nevers new tonight on HBO? Season 1 episode 7 hopes

Is The Nevers new tonight over on HBO? We’ll be taking on that question within this article — and then also looking more ahead!. The first thing that we gotta do here is, alas, get some of the bad news out of the way: The supernatural period drama (as odd a thing as that is to say) is not airing new episodes for the foreseeable future. Yet, we’re also not at the end of the season! It’s unusual for HBO shows to be split up like this, but we’re also living in an unusual time. The break allows The Nevers to be able to produce the rest of their season without it being rushed — remember that filming was slowed down significantly by the global health crisis. There have also been some significant behind-the-scenes changes following the exit of Joss Whedon.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ Special Reveals the Other Cold Case Michelle McNamara Was Investigating (Video)

HBO’s forthcoming “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” follow-up episode will dive into the case the late crime writer Michelle McNamara had been investigating since she was 14. The standalone episode, which will serve as a follow-up to the 2020 docuseries exploring McNamara’s investigation into the Golden State Killer case, will cover both Joseph James DeAngelo’s recent conviction and the hometown murder that McNamara had been following since 1984. It is set to premiere on June 21.