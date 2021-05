I sometimes get the impression that if Donald Trump had emerged from the White House on a beautiful summer day and commented to reporters on how nice it was to be outside on such a sunny afternoon, there would have been a better than 50-50 chance that someone in the pack would run a story declaring that a monsoon had just hit the nation’s capital. Is it far-fetched to think of CNN’s correspondent doing a live report from the North Lawn of the White House, holding an umbrella and telling the audience that despite the fact that Donald Trump “lied” about it being sunny, the “truth” was that a storm had hit D.C.? Okay, maybe it’s a little far-fetched, but only a little.