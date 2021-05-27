Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Capitol rioters charged with carrying guns, Tasers, crowbars, axes

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile driving to Washington, D.C., on January 6, Cleveland Meredith sent a text that said, “Hauling ass, 3.5 hours from target practice.”. The day after the Capitol siege, prosecutors said, Meredith was arrested in D.C. with an assault-style rifle equipped with a telescopic sight, a Glock firearm with several high capacity magazines and over 2,500 rounds of ammunition — including at least 320 “armor-piercing” rounds. He arrived too late to attend the rally, but the following day, authorities said he sent a text threatening to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head.

sandhillsexpress.com
View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Watkins
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Louie Gohmert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bats#Tasers#Protest Riot#On Guns#Gun Violence#Riot Police#Armed Police#Military Weapons#Cleveland Meredith#House#Republican#Cbs News#Dc#Oath Keepers#Justice Department#Marine#Facebook#Department Of Justice#Capitol Riot Defendants#Crowbars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Public Safetyarcamax.com

Should Budtenders Be Allowed To Carry Guns?

Because marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, using personal protection in the form of firearms really isn’t an option. Since cash-seeking criminals across the United States keep trying to rob cannabis dispensaries with brute force, budtenders are now reportedly packing heat to show them what’s what if they try any funny business in their neck of the woods.
Protestsalaturkanews.com

Dozens of Capitol rioters wielded “deadly or dangerous” weapons, prosecutors say

The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died following the January 6 riot, urged Republican senators to back a bipartisan commission on the insurrection. CBS News' Cassidy McDonald joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the federal investigation, which has yielded dozens of weapons-related charges. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
ProtestsKilleen Daily Herald

Editorial: ‘The mob made me do it’ and other lame excuses from Jan. 6 Capitol rioters

Some of the defendants facing charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol deserve points for creativity. Among the defense arguments emerging in court documents: “I got caught up in the mob” and “Trump told me to do it.” But the “mob” and the individuals charged in the insurrection are one and the same, and breaking the law just because you think a higher authority with a well-known penchant for dangerous rhetoric said you could doesn’t make it right. The attempt to brush aside criminal behavior with such lame excuses turns the concept of personal responsibility on its head.
Presidential ElectionLaredo Morning Times

Alleged Capitol rioter who posed in Pelosi's office is selling signed photos for $100 to help pay legal fees

As alleged Capitol rioter Richard "Bigo" Barnett prepares for his next court hearing, the Arkansas man who was captured on Jan. 6 with his feet on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is asking for some help with his legal fees. In exchange for a contribution of $100 or more, Barnett will give back "a token of his appreciation," according to a fundraising website: a signed photo of him inside the speaker's office during the failed insurrection.
ProtestsWRAL

How a Capitol rioter cut his plea deal and what it means for others

CNN — When the Justice Department was ready to set the tone for hundreds of its US Capitol riot cases, it looked to a working-class Floridian who had gone into the Senate chamber with the crowd for 15 minutes on January 6. Tampa-area crane operator Paul Hodgkins on Wednesday admitted...
Law EnforcementWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Assistant Chief Chad Thomas out at Capitol Police

WASHINGTON — Chad Thomas, the Capitol Police’s assistant chief of police for uniformed operations, which includes the riot control group that was woefully unprepared for Jan. 6, is leaving the department, according to sources familiar with the departure. In an email from the Capitol Police’s chief of staff to Congress,...
ProtestsRoll Call Online

Capitol Police riot control unit did not plan for the violence of Jan. 6

On the eve of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, the Capitol Police’s riot control unit did not anticipate any mass arrests and viewed counterprotesters — rather than the pro-Trump mob itself — as a major threat, according to an internal planning document obtained by CQ Roll Call. A...
Minnesota StateRegister Citizen

Young adults sue for right to carry guns in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three young adults have filed a federal lawsuit alleging Minnesota's minimum age of 21 to carry a gun is unconstitutional. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that Kristin Worth, Austin Dye and Axel Anderson filed the action on Monday. Three gun groups — the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition — joined them on the complaint.
Lancaster, PALancaster Online

Opposes bill on carrying guns (letter)

Since 2018, Pennsylvania has averaged about 1,600 gun deaths each year. That means that 1,600 families have lost a loved one. There are 1,600 instances in which communities have been torn apart by gun violence. This is a tragic, heartbreaking and needless loss of life. State House Bill 659, which...