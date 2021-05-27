newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

‘Cryptocurrencies will cause the next financial crisis,’ says Metalla Royalty CEO

By Samuel Town
finbold.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian-based precious metals royalty and streaming company Metalla Royalty & Streaming CEO Brett Heath has warned that the emergence and growth of cryptocurrencies offers a foundation for the next financial crisis. Speaking to Kitco News, Heath said all historical financial crises have various attributes in common, including mass adoption of...

finbold.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Crisis#Digital Assets#Ceo#Financial Assets#Financial Sector#Canadian#Kitco News#Gold Royalty Companies#Blockchain Technology#Investments#Alternative Digital Gold#Investors#Private Sector#Digital Wallets#Company#Ceo#Precious Metals#Collapse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Central Bank of Kuwait Warns Public Against Crypto

Central Bank of Kuwait Warns Public Against Crypto. The Central Bank of Kuwait issued a warning to the public against crypto. The CBK warning is due to investors’ growing concern about digital currencies. CBK has partnered with the Kuwait Banking Association. The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) has issued a...
Businessdailyhodl.com

Here’s Why Central Banks Could Add Bitcoin and Crypto to Their Balance Sheets, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood, founder of global asset management company ARK Invest, says she sees a scenario where central banks could start accumulating Bitcoin and other crypto assets. In a new episode of The Breakdown podcast, the superstar hedge fund manager says her firm believes that deflation, not inflation, will hit global markets as consumer demand shifts from commodities to services.
Marketsthedechained.com

Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Reveals Cryptocurrency Policies

Citigroup, the Bank Of America, and Wells Fargo have disclosed plans in their policies to offer cryptocurrency-related services. The three financial institutions are currently in different development levels as they seek to finalise plans. The Wall Street institutions have unveiled their plans to the Senate Banking Committee led by Senator Sherrod Brown last week.
Economycryptofinancialtimes.com

Ripple Hiring in Push To Bring XRP Ledger to Central Banks and DeFi

Ripple is headhunting for a recruit who can take charge of its efforts to bring the XRP ledger to central banks and to the emerging world of decentralized finance (DeFi). The San Francisco-based payments company is hiring a product marketing manager to spearhead its strategy for tokenization. The new hire...
Marketsbbcgossip.com

VORTECS Report: How volatility drove one crypto trading strategy to 280x Bitcoin’s gains

What does a highly volatile asset class offer traders, beyond palpitations and the occasional heart attack? Opportunity. Nicole Wirick of Prosperity Wealth Strategies in Michigan summed it up for Forbes: “Market volatility is a normal part of investing and is to be expected in a portfolio. If markets went straight up, then investing would be easy and we’d all be rich.”
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Indian Bank HDFC Predicts “Legal Access” to Crypto

HDFC's chief economist feels that cryptocurrency regulation in India will be favorable to investors. The report reiterated the plans of a central bank digital currency launch. The RBI has recently been pulling strings on the country’s banks to stop servicing crypto businesses. Major Indian bank HDFC has published a report...
Stocksinvezz.com

Here is what JPMorgan’s Chief thinks about Bitcoin (BTC)

Goldman Sachs stated that there has been increased interest in cryptocurrencies from its clients. Jamie Dimon has advised people to stop investing in Bitcoin since the crypto is not supported by anything. He believes cryptocurrencies are far more inferior to traditional assets and wants improved regulation. The debate about the...
Stocksinvesting.com

BTC Plunges: Continue to Avoid These 3 Overvalued Cryptocurrency Stocks

Cryptocurrencies are witnessing a much-required correction, with bitcoin (BTC) slumping nearly 50% since last month. U.S. regulators’ concerted efforts now to formulate regulations surrounding cryptocurrency trading in the United States, a Chinese crackdown on crypto mining, and ESG concerns have been the major factors behind Bitcoin’s slump. And because BTC’s correction is expected to continue for some time, we think overvalued crypto stocks Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), and Bit Digital (BTBT) are best avoided now. Let’s discuss.The untethered cryptocurrency market is slowing down following a spectacular rally over the past year. Bitcoin (BTC) has retreated more than 40% since hitting its $64,863.10 all-time high on April 14 due to multiple factors. A recent Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrency trading in the country following the launch of digital Yuan, and China’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint have been key factors driving down bitcoin prices in the past couple of weeks. This is because most of the bitcoin mining operations are concentrated in China.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Grayscale Sees a Dip in Cryptocurrency AUM

Grayscale, the US-based cryptocurrency asset management firm, reported a dip in the total value of its digital assets under management (AUM). Grayscale is one of the largest institutional holders of Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to the official numbers posted by the company, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust has over 650,000 BTC under...
Marketscrypto-news-flash.com

Skrill survey: 4 in 10 consumers have crypto investments

A survey by Skrill showed than 4 in 10 consumers have invested in crypto. 38% of respondents have bought at least one cryptocurrency. Research by digital wallet provider Skrill has revealed that four out of ten consumers have crypto investments. Skrill conducted a consumer survey to determine consumer’s familiarity with cryptocurrencies. The survey was carried out between March and April as crypto grows to become a topic of discussion globally.
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Cautions Investors on Cryptocurrencies

If there is a distinction to be made with respect to individual opinions and how a business should be developed, then it will be the case between JPMorgan Chase and Jamie Dimon. In his congressional testimony to the United States House Financial Services Committee, Jamie Dimon, the Chief Executive Officer...
Marketsforkast.news

Tokenization to transform financial system, DBS Bank CEO says

The power of tokenization can fundamentally transform the fabric of the financial system, Singapore’s DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta told the Consensus by CoinDesk 2021 conference taking place this week. Fast Facts:. Gupta sees tokenized assets as a new asset class, saying: “In reality, every asset class is going to...