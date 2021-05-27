Aging: Clinical Trial on Potential reversal of Epigenetic Age using a Diet and Lifestyle (audio)

Pervasive diseases such as Alzheimer's and type 2 diabetes tend to be widely and deeply feared because they often imply a radical change in both lifestyle and quality of life, if not ultimately death. Type 2 diabetes in particular is expected to become an ever-increasing problem among a global population that is becoming ever more obese. In the UK alone, Diabetes UK recorded a doubling of the number of people with type 2 diabetes in the last 15 years in what could just be a flavor of what is to come on a global scale.