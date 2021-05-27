Aging: Clinical Trial on Potential reversal of Epigenetic Age using a Diet and Lifestyle (audio)
Aging published "Potential reversal of epigenetic age using a diet and lifestyle intervention: a pilot randomized clinical trial" which reported on a randomized controlled clinical trial conducted among 43 healthy adult males between the ages of 50-72. The 8-week treatment program included diet, sleep, exercise and relaxation guidance, and supplemental probiotics and phytonutrients. Credit Correspondence to: Kara N. Fitzgerald email: kf@drkarafitzgerald.com