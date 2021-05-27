newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Aging: Clinical Trial on Potential reversal of Epigenetic Age using a Diet and Lifestyle (audio)

EurekAlert
 2 days ago

Loading audio... Caption Aging published "Potential reversal of epigenetic age using a diet and lifestyle intervention: a pilot randomized clinical trial" which reported on a randomized controlled clinical trial conducted among 43 healthy adult males between the ages of 50-72. The 8-week treatment program included diet, sleep, exercise and relaxation guidance, and supplemental probiotics and phytonutrients. Credit Correspondence to: Kara N. Fitzgerald email: kf@drkarafitzgerald.com Usage Restrictions Distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY 3.0), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original author and source are credited.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trial#Reproduction#Exercise#Aaas#Healthy Diet#Healthy Lifestyle#Caption Aging#Credit Correspondence#Aaas#Eurekalert#Epigenetic Age#Potential Reversal#Treatment#Sleep#Distribution#Medium#Audio#Disclaimer#Creative Commons#News Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
Related
Dietswomenworking.com

Over 40? Experts reveal 6 ways a woman's diet should change with age

Everyone wants a fast metabolism. But as we get older, our dreams of having a speedy metabolic rate can become harder to reach. Bodily changes in blood vessel elasticity, muscle mass, and hormone levels all can have a huge influence on our basal metabolic rate, making it harder to maintain the same speedy metabolism we enjoyed in our youth. Although you may not be able to control your age or genetics, there are simple dietary changes you can make to improve your metabolism.
Sciencenatureworldnews.com

The 2020s may be the Golden Age of clinical research

Pervasive diseases such as Alzheimer's and type 2 diabetes tend to be widely and deeply feared because they often imply a radical change in both lifestyle and quality of life, if not ultimately death. Type 2 diabetes in particular is expected to become an ever-increasing problem among a global population that is becoming ever more obese. In the UK alone, Diabetes UK recorded a doubling of the number of people with type 2 diabetes in the last 15 years in what could just be a flavor of what is to come on a global scale.
Posted by
Heidi Vin Cohen

The 5 Best Diets for Women Aged 50

When women enter their 50s, maintaining a healthy lifestyle should be a top priority. As we age, our body changes, thus you need to make changes in your diet too. Adopting a new diet per your body needs will help you stay healthy.
ScienceThe Weather Channel

Researchers Develop 3D 'Lung-On-A-Chip' Model to Test New Therapies for COVID-19

A team of researchers has designed a 3D "lung-on-a-chip" model that replicates human alveolar lung tissue to test new therapies for COVID-19 and other lung conditions. The model will help study how COVID-19 viral particles travel through airways and impact pulmonary cells. The technology also enables scientists to investigate how various COVID-19 therapies, such as Remdesivir, impact the replication of the virus.
Diseases & Treatmentsbeckershospitalreview.com

Restoring specific protein levels may serve as heart failure treatment, study suggests

Behind every heartbeat is the sarcomere, a microscopic structure inside each heart cell that ignites the contraction. Now, researchers have found a protein called BAG3 may be responsible for sarcomere renewal — an indication that restoring the protein levels could repair the heart and inform future heart failure treatments, according to research published May 19 in Nature Communications.
HealthHarper's Bazaar

Career Clinic: how to create a health brand in a digital age

The entrepreneur and nutritionist Melissa Snover founded Nourished in 2018. It is a game-changing product: personalised vegan vitamins made with 3D printing technology. A self-dubbed health freak and avid consumer of vitamins, she came up with the idea for Nourished when she was travelling. After ungraciously scrambling over the floor of an airport to pick up the various bottles of vitamins she had dropped, she thought there had to be an easier way. And there was, she created it.
Canceryale.edu

Exercise, Nutrition, Obesity

Nutrition, exercise, and obesity are critical factors to evaluate in relation to multiple chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. Our research ranges from understanding the impact of obesity and diabetes on health outcomes in developing countries to lifestyle interventions in cancer patients and survivors to improve quality of life and treatment adherence. We focus on rigorous epidemiologic methods in both observational studies and randomized controlled trials and incorporate genetics, novel biomarkers, and innovative exposure assessments into our studies.
Canceratchisonglobenow.com

How exercise lowers your cancer risk

We continue to learn more about the protective role that regular physical activity plays in prevention and management of almost all chronic diseases, including cancer. Exercise can help reduce your risk of certain cancers and can improve the effectiveness of treatment and quality of life for those who have cancer.
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vast under-treatment of diabetes. finds global study

Michigan [US], May 22 (ANI): Nearly half a billion people on the planet have diabetes, but most of them aren't getting the kind of care that could make their lives healthier, longer and more productive, according to a new global study of data from people with the condition. Only 1...
ScienceEurekAlert

Penn researchers discover drug that blocks multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants in mice

The drug diABZI -- which activates the body's innate immune response -- was highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 in mice that were infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to scientists in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings, published this month in Science Immunology, suggest that diABZI could also treat other respiratory coronaviruses.
HealthGenomeWeb

Large-Scale Depression Genetic Study Uncovers Additional Risk Loci, Ties to Potential Drugs

NEW YORK — Through a genome-wide association study of more than a million individuals, researchers have identified dozens of additional genetic loci linked to depression. Depression affects about one of every five people at some point in their life, and recent studies have begun to tease out the genetic underpinnings of the condition. To identify additional genetic loci associated with depression, a team led by researchers at Yale University conducted a GWAS using data from the Million Veteran Program, a project aimed at uncovering genes related to health and disease using data from US veterans.
ScienceEurekAlert

Targeting Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cells Can Reduce Cutaneous Lupus Symptoms (1 of 1) (video)

American Association for the Advancement of Science. Loading video... Caption Jodi Karnell, Sr. director, research, Horizon Therapeutics, discusses how HZN-7734 depletes plasmacytoid dendritic cells and demonstrates clinical benefit in cutaneous lupus. This material relates to a paper that appeared in the May 26, 2021, issue of Science Translational Medicine, published by AAAS. The paper, by J.L. Karnell at Viela Bio in Gaithersburg, MD; and colleagues was titled, "Depleting plasmacytoid dendritic cells reduces local type I interferon responses and disease activity in patients with cutaneous lupus." Credit Horizon Therapeutics Usage Restrictions Please cite the owner of the material when publishing. This material may be freely used by reporters as part of news coverage, with proper attribution. Non-reporters must contact Science for permission.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Ophthalmology Overview: Gene Therapy Partially Restores Vision in Blind Patient, Presbyopia Therapy, and More

Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Blind Patient With Retinitis Pigmentosa Achieves Partial Vision via Gene Therapy. According to clinical trial findings published last week, optogenetic methods were shown for the first time to partially restore...
ScienceMedscape News

Microbiome Therapeutic Offers Durable Protection Against C difficile Recurrence

SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic, safely protects against Clostridioides difficile recurrence for up to 24 weeks, according to a recent phase 3 trial. Three days of treatment with purified Firmicutes spores reduced risk of recurrence by 54%, suggesting a sustained, clinically meaningful response, according to a multicenter study presented at this year’s Digestive Disease Week® (DDW).
Diseases & TreatmentsHarvard Health

Five lifestyle factors that can help prevent gastroesophageal reflux disease

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a common condition in which the reflux of stomach contents into the esophagus causes troublesome symptoms or complications. This condition affects approximately one out of every five people in the western world, and commonly causes heartburn, regurgitation, and difficulty swallowing. Despite the effectiveness of medications used for GERD, there have been concerns raised about the long-term use of some of these drugs. In the meantime, there has been increased interest in the role of lifestyle measures to manage the condition.
Weight LossPosted by
PWLiving

Is Bariatric Surgery Right for You?

In this Q&A, Nicholas Dugan, MD, discusses the benefits of undergoing bariatric (weight loss) surgery and answers some frequently asked questions about the process. Obesity continues to be a contributing factor to the leading causes of death among adults in the United States year after year. Your risk for developing heart disease or diabetes, or having a stroke are all increased with obesity. Although obesity is rampant in the U.S., this doesn’t mean adults aren’t trying to lose weight. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly half of U.S. adults attempt to lose weight every year. Additionally, Statista reported that three out of the top four New Year’s resolutions for 2021 in the U.S. were to exercise more, eat healthier and lose weight, respectfully.