9/11-Themed Bar Sparks Outrage Online

A 9/11-themed bar in Texas is facing considerable criticism from astounded social media users who argue that the odd concept, meant to be in remembrance of that fateful day, is in poor taste. According to a local media report, 'Bar9Eleven' in Fort Worth is the brainchild of Brent Johnson, who claims that he came up with the concept a few years ago after reading a September survey that purportedly found that 80% of Americans were unaware of the forthcoming anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Although the restaurant owner concedes that he can't recall where he saw that very dubious statistic, it apparently stuck with him as he decided to relaunch his bar with a 9/11 theme because "I don’t want anyone who comes into my restaurant to forget that day."