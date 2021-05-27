newsbreak-logo
Fort Worth, TX

9/11-Themed Bar Sparks Outrage Online

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 2 days ago
A 9/11-themed bar in Texas is facing considerable criticism from astounded social media users who argue that the odd concept, meant to be in remembrance of that fateful day, is in poor taste. According to a local media report, 'Bar9Eleven' in Fort Worth is the brainchild of Brent Johnson, who claims that he came up with the concept a few years ago after reading a September survey that purportedly found that 80% of Americans were unaware of the forthcoming anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Although the restaurant owner concedes that he can't recall where he saw that very dubious statistic, it apparently stuck with him as he decided to relaunch his bar with a 9/11 theme because "I don’t want anyone who comes into my restaurant to forget that day."

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com
Texas StatePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: Eerie Activity Filmed at Haunted Hotel in Texas

A spooky piece of footage from a notoriously haunted hotel in Texas shows toys that seemingly move on their own and an eerie shadow anomaly that sweeps through the room. According to a local media report, the video was recorded last week by a security camera at the Magnolia Hotel in the city of Seguin. The establishment, which was built in 1840, was the site of a particularly grisly incident in 1874 wherein a little girl was murdered by an ax-wielding intruder. It is believed that the spirit of the youngster, named Emma, has remained at the hotel and, over time, made her presence known in a variety of ways.