International Christian Embassy holds worldwide rallies in support of Israel
In the wake of the latest Hamas rocket war against the Jewish state, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem has been working through its national branches and supporters around the globe to organize and join numerous pro-Israel rallies worldwide. The various rallies have expressed solidarity with Israel and its right to self-defense, as well as challenged their governments to stand against the surge of anti-Semitism now sweeping the globe.www.clevelandjewishnews.com