International Christian Embassy holds worldwide rallies in support of Israel

The widespread riots initiated during Operation Guardian of the Walls by Israeli Arabs in support of Hamas—riots that took place while the terror organization was raining thousands of missiles down on the Jewish state, which it seeks to destroy—were a major escalation in their relations with the country’s Jewish majority. This is a serious development, and one that must not be ignored by the Israeli government. Anyone who identifies with Israel’s enemies at any time, let alone in wartime, should no longer be considered a citizen of the country and forfeit the right to benefit from its advantages. Writes Dr. Yechiel Shabiy.