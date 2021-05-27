newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

International Christian Embassy holds worldwide rallies in support of Israel

Cleveland Jewish News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the latest Hamas rocket war against the Jewish state, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem has been working through its national branches and supporters around the globe to organize and join numerous pro-Israel rallies worldwide. The various rallies have expressed solidarity with Israel and its right to self-defense, as well as challenged their governments to stand against the surge of anti-Semitism now sweeping the globe.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Protest Riot#Jewish Leaders#International Leaders#International Community#Jews#Icej#Christians#The United Nations#Islam#Jns Org#Israeli Embassy#Worldwide Rallies#Southern Israel#Christian Support#Hamas Terrorism#Solidarity#Foreign Minister#Jewish Life#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Denmark
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Mexico City
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Protests
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

Pope to Hold Crisis Summit With Lebanon Christian Heads

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis, who has promised to visit Lebanon if fractious politicians agree on a new government, said on Sunday he would meet its Christian leaders to discuss the country's worst crisis since its civil war that ended in 1990. He told pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's...
Middle EastTribTown.com

Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

CAIRO — Egypt and Israel held high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left parts of the seaside enclave in ruins. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry received...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Errant attacks on Israel show need for education

The May 23 edition of The Buffalo News had two essays notable for their misdirected attacks on Israel. A May 23 letter writer condemned Israel’s alleged “take-over of mostly ancient Palestinian lands” and urged people to “educate themselves about Israel’s violations of international law” and “Israel’s apartheid regime and colonization of Palestine.” Perhaps the most charitable response is to advise the writer to take her own advice and educate herself.
Advocacyqatar-tribune.com

Qatar’s Assistant FM debunks propaganda on Doha’s aid money to Palestine

Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah Al Khater has described as "absolutely inaccurate" claims that Qatari aid to Palestine was going to non-humanitarian purposes. Qatar had pledged $500 million to reconstruction in Gaza Strip, following a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Foreign Ministry Summons Philippines Ambassador to Israel for ‘Clarification’

The Ambassador of the Philippines to Israel, Macairog S. Alberto, has been summoned for a clarification discussion at the Foreign Ministry following the Philippines’ vote at the Human Rights Council in favor of the establishment of an investigative committee against Israel over events surrounding Operation Guardian of the Walls. Deputy...
PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

Israel summons Philippines envoy over vote for UNHRC probe

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli Foreign Ministry has summoned the Philippines' ambassador to protest his country's support for an investigation into Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip during the recent hostilities. On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council voted 24-9, with 14 abstentions, to "investigate in the...
Middle Eastnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
Middle Eastinvesting.com

Israeli, Egyptian officials meet in effort to solidify Gaza truce

CAIRO/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Egypt's foreign minister stressed during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart on Sunday the need to build on a truce between Israel and Hamas by stopping all practices that lead to escalation, the Foreign Ministry said. Egypt helped broker the May 21 truce to halt the worst fighting...
Protestsswiowanewssource.com

Belarusians in Kyiv rally in support of activists

About 100 Belarusians in the Ukrainian capital took to the streets on Saturday to protest against Belarus' government. (May 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fa719169e9ef4a108619fc1b12a2f14d.
Protestswcn247.com

Hundreds of Indonesians protest US support for Israel

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Several hundred Indonesians have protested what they call American support for Israel outside the U.S. Embassy and the U.N. mission in Jakarta. Carrying giant Palestinian and Indonesian flags, the demonstrators marched from several mosques to a major street outside the embassy. Authorities with loudspeakers warned the protesters to maintain social distancing. More than 2,300 police, many wearing hazmat suits, were deployed to secure the embassy, the nearby presidential palace and the United Nations mission. Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has been a strong supporter of Palestinians. President Joko Widodo has condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks from the territory.
Middle EastThe Christian Science Monitor

Israel's goal: A rebuilt Gaza, without a rearmed Hamas

This week – after a truce between Israel and Hamas quietened the skies – columns of trucks have been rumbling into the Gaza Strip, stacked high with boxes of international aid for beleaguered residents. They mark the first step in a new effort by Israel and the international community to...
Protestsbeverlyhillscourier.com

Rally in Beverly Gardens Park Sends Clear Message of Support for Israel

“There is a special bond that binds Israel and Los Angeles,” Newman told the crowd. “Hate-filled Hamas attack Jews indiscriminately in Israel, and hate-filled rioters attack Jews indiscriminately in Los Angeles. Two sides of the same coin. Anti-Zionism is antisemitism.”. An enthusiastic crowd gathered in Beverly Gardens Park on May...
Protestsweeklyblitz.net

Israeli Arabs openly emerge as enemies of the Jewish State

The widespread riots initiated during Operation Guardian of the Walls by Israeli Arabs in support of Hamas—riots that took place while the terror organization was raining thousands of missiles down on the Jewish state, which it seeks to destroy—were a major escalation in their relations with the country’s Jewish majority. This is a serious development, and one that must not be ignored by the Israeli government. Anyone who identifies with Israel’s enemies at any time, let alone in wartime, should no longer be considered a citizen of the country and forfeit the right to benefit from its advantages. Writes Dr. Yechiel Shabiy.
Religionjewishlink.news

Israel Nitzan Addresses SAR Community in Support of Israel

(Courtesy of SAR) SAR recently invited the community to a virtual gathering in support of Israel. The community had the honor of hearing from Israel Nitzan, acting consul general of Israel in New York, and SAR alumnus Joseph Block (AC ’14, HS ’18), who is currently serving in the IDF.