GSK, Sanofi Launch Final Trials for New Covid-19 Vaccine

By Team Kalkine Media
kalkinemedia.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGSK, Sanofi launched the final phase III trials of their delayed Covid vaccine. The phase III trial for the vaccine have 35,000 people enrolled, who are 18 years and above from different countries. The trial would study the efficiency of the vaccine against both the original strain as well as...

kalkinemedia.com
