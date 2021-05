This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks to be nice, with mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the northland. As we head through the rest of the night, we begin to see some clouds fill in in the later portions of tonight and the early AM hours of Sunday. Some of those could give way to some rain showers across the region. Temperatures fall back into the low and mid-40s across the Northland. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.