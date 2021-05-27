I Tried TikTok’s Face-Shaving Hack For Smooth Skin & I’m Sold

Filler: It seems like more people are talking openly about it than they were before, and while we're all here for removing the taboo, we recognize it's easy to assume that everyone is getting it. Blame it on our ever-increasing consumption of social media or perhaps just the ever-increasing idolization of the Jenner-Kardashian clan, but the treatment is most definitely on the rise, and people are booking treatments not only at a faster rate but at a younger rate as well. (And, hey, as someone who got her first pump of lip filler at the age of 24, I'm definitely a contributing statistic.)