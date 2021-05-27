AMC+ June 2021 Lineup Includes Kevin Can F**k Himself Premiere
AMC+’s June 2021 lineup includes the premiere of the highly-anticipated comedy-drama Kevin Can F**k Himself starring Emmy winner Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) in a story about a woman who keeps playing a perfect housewife. Then, one day she realizes what she wants: to kill her husband. The month of June on AMC+ will also feature the fan-favorite Peabody and Emmy-winning IFC Original series Portlandia, starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, which will be available for a full series binge, along with new episodes of Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty, and Fear the Walking Dead with early access to new episodes every Thursday with the season finale on June 10.www.comingsoon.net