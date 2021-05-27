newsbreak-logo
OSU Schedule Update: Tulsa, Maryland games now set; no word on more night games

By Steve Helwagen
247Sports
Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten and its television partners shared some more start time and TV assignments for the 2021 season on Thursday afternoon. It had previously been announced that FOX had selected three Ohio State games for telecasts this season with the Sept. 2 opener at Minnesota on a Thursday night as well as the Sept. 11 home game with Oregon and the Nov. 27 season finale at Michigan. The Oregon and Michigan games will kick off at noon as part of the FOX’s Big Noon Saturday promotion.

