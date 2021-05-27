Best sunscreen for sensitive skin

Sunscreen is quite literally the number one skincare product you should be using in your routine. Although not every skin type may be as vulnerable or as immediately show the effects of sun damage, we all know they can be severe — from unwanted signs of aging to devastating skin cancers. So why is it still so difficult to make a habit of applying? If you've been scarred by miserable smells, uncomfortable stickiness, and pasty residue in the past, it's time to revisit the SPF aisle. With innovative new formulas on the market, finding products that are clean, oil-free, non-comedogenic, mineral-based, invisible and truly scent-free has never been easier. You no longer need to find a one-size-fits-solution to your sun protection. Whether you're in need of a daily face coverage, a water-proof spray, or skin-tone-friendly options, there's likely a product for each of your specific concerns and use cases. Consider this your handy guide to the best SPF products for summer (and year round!) application.