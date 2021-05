A 19-year veteran police officer was arrested on Saturday and charged for allegedly operating a methamphetamine lab out of his home, New Jersey prosecutors said. The officer, 50-year-old Christopher Walls, is a nearly two-decade veteran with the Long Branch Police Department. He was charged with six criminal offenses, including possession, manufacturing methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child. Walls was suspended without pay from the department, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's office.