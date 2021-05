As the automotive industry forces brands like Lotus to shift gears and find a new direction, amazing cars like the Elise, Exige, and Evora have been sent to the guillotine to make way for something new. Lotus sent the Exige and Elise off with a proper burial in way of a pair of “final editions” which was followed by news that the Evija is still on schedule and that the new car – the one that is essentially replacing all three of these now-buried models – known as the Emira, would be the very last gasoline-powered Lotus. Now, however, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel, at least for the Lotus Elise, anyway.