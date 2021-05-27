newsbreak-logo
Pop Superstar Rina Sawayama To Make Feature Acting Debut in John Wick: Chapter 4

By Kylie Hemmert
Coming Soon!
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama is set to make her feature film acting debut in Lionsgate’s upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 in an undisclosed starring role, joining franchise star Keanu Reeves. Chad Stahelski returns to direct the next installment from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. “I’m...

www.comingsoon.net
