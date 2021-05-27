newsbreak-logo
Physical Trailer: Bridesmaids’ Rose Byrne Stars in New Apple TV+ Series

By Maggie Dela Paz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has released the official Physical trailer for their newest comedy-drama series, featuring Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne as an ’80s housewife who finds power and self-confidence in teaching aerobics. The video features Byrne’s Sheila, who’s on the verge of breaking down due to the pressures and anxieties that came with being underappreciated by her family. After discovering that aerobics is a very helpful stress outlet, she’ll soon realize that there’s potential business success in becoming a fitness instructor. The half-hour dark comedy is scheduled to make its debut on Friday, June 18. Check out the video in the player below!

