newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United: Player ratings

By Realio
sounderatheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcoming Atlanta United into Lumen field, Seattle looked rather sluggish for much of the match. After coming out with intensity and dominating early, the Sounders scored and then sat back and absorbed pressure, looking increasingly tired as the game wore on. This strategy worked well for most of the game, allowing the visitors the ball but limiting any quality chances on goal from the run of play. Unfortunately, a big error late gave yet another direct set piece, this time a penalty, and the third goal against Seattle from outside the run of play this season led to a 1-1 tie. The Sounders haven’t lost this season, but again will be disappointed with some passive play and attacking ineptitude that prevented another shutout win.

www.sounderatheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josef Martínez
Person
Will Bruin
Person
Alex Roldan
Person
Fredy Montero
Person
Brooks Lennon
Person
Danny Leyva
Person
Kelyn Rowe
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Stefan Cleveland
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#He Got Game#Go Game#Home Game#End Game#Lumen#Motm#Mvp#Yga#Jp#Sounders Gaa#Multiple Atlanta Players#The Game#Matches#Field#Best Defender#Ball#Midfield Possession#Teammates#Scoring Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Related
MLStonyspicks.com

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy 5/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy 5/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Seattle Sounders are coming off a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC and will now get ready to face the other Los Angeles franchise, as the Galaxy are coming to town on Sunday. It was a pretty balanced match between the Sounders and Los Angeles FC, with Los Angeles taking an early lead, while the Sounders pulled even at the start of the second half. Seattle destroyed Minnesota United by a massive 4-0 at home in the premiere and they will look to keep it up against the Galaxy. Seattle have only lost 2 of their last 15 home matches against the Galaxy (9 wins, 2 losses, 4 draws).
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Lewis Morgan scores equalizer as Inter Miami ties Atlanta United

Lewis Morgan scored in the 77th minute to help host Inter Miami secure a point following a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United on Sunday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami (1-1-2, 5 points) fell behind early when Josef Martinez put Atlanta United (1-1-2, 5 points) ahead with a goal in the ninth minute.
MLSchatsports.com

Sounders injury updates: Fredy Montero likely back, Josh Atencio maybe not

Fredy Montero has not played since Week 1 after apparently injury his quad during a post-game training session. But after being deemed fit enough to at least make the bench last week, he’ll likely feature in Sunday’s match against the Portland Timbers. “He should be back this coming week in...
MLSPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seattle Sounders Stymied Galaxy 3-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Brad Smith scored one goal and assisted on another, Raúl Ruidíaz scored twice, and the Seattle Sounders stymied Javier Hernández and the Los Angeles Galaxy in a 3-0 win. Seattle remained unbeaten on the young season, getting a pair of goals 3 minutes apart in the first half and keeping Chicharito from continuing his early-season scoring barrage. Ruidíaz volleyed a cross from Smith past Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond for Seattle's first goal. Smith scored the second moments later and Ruidíaz added a third in second-half stoppage time. Hernández had five goals in the first two games for the Galaxy but was shut down by the Sounders.
MLSESPN

Raul Ruidiaz scores brace as Seattle Sounders top LA Galaxy

Raul Ruidiaz scored twice and Brad Smith added a goal and an assist as the Seattle Sounders defeated the visiting LA Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday night. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei made two saves to post his second shutout in three games for the Sounders, who moved into first place in the Western Conference.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Raul Ruidiaz's brace helps Sounders leapfrog Galaxy for Western Conference lead

May 3—Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe made a scary prediction Sunday. "We're still trying to get used to each other. We're still getting game fit," Rowe said during a video conference call with media. "As things progress, you'll see us get better and better." What's better than a second blowout at...
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Preview & Prediction

When does Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders kick off? Sunday 9th May, 2021 – 20:00 (UK) Where is Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders being played? Providence Park, Portland. Where can I get tickets for Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official...
MLSwsn.com

Portland Timbers vs Seattle Sounders Prediction, Picks & Odds

Seattle have emerged as the top MLS team in the early days of the 2021 season. Will Portland be able to manage two arduous matches within one week?. Up top, Seattle goalscorer Raul Ruidiaz has once again proven to be lethal in front of the net. Play Fantasy Soccer, Here!
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF: Match Thread and How to Watch

The Five Stripes wrap up a stint of three away matches across all competitions this afternoon, paying a visit to Inter Miami in hopes of steering their way out of the doldrums the squad currently find themselves in. They’ll do so in front of a national audience on ABC, making...
MLSKREM

COVID-19 vaccines being offered at Seattle Sounders home games

SEATTLE — Fans attending Seattle Sounders home games at Lumen Field can get their COVID-19 vaccine while they're at it. Beginning Sunday, May 2, people 18 and older attending a Sounders home game can receive free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointments necessary. Vaccinations will be available starting when gates open through the end of the match.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sounders start slow, secure 2-1 victory after pair of Portland penalty misses

May 10—There was a markedly different feel heading into the 112th installment of this Cascadia rivalry, though it's doubtful goalkeeper Stefan Frei and the rest of his Sounders teammates could have anticipated the unusual turn of events that helped decide it. Playing the Portland Timbers in front of actual fans...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Postgame Pontifications: Sounders showing off new level of versatility and dynamism

SEATTLE — One of the persistent criticisms of the Seattle Sounders under Brian Schmetzer is that they’re often only as good as their health. When they’ve got everyone available, they’re prone to go on runs that take them to MLS Cup. When they’re missing someone like Nicolás Lodeiro, the thinking goes, they tend to struggle.
MLSchatsports.com

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting XI at Inter Miami

While we aren’t sure what the timeline of a return for Ezequiel Barco will be for Atlanta United, we do know that he’s out against Inter Miami as the two clubs meet at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. And for a Five Stripes team looking for something—anything—in the attacking realm, they’ll hope that Barco’s stint on the injured list is a short one. Obviously, they’ll be hoping that Josef Martinez starts to look like his old self soon.