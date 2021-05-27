PET OF THE WEEK: Bebe

Ace is a gorgeous young adult dog who is patiently waiting on his forever family from the comfort of a foster home! His foster family says that he is a “loveable ball of energy.” He will benefit from living with an active family who love to play as much as he does. His favorite activities include playing fetch, and playing with toys. Ace is incredibly smart and already knows a bunch of tricks including “sit” and “paw.” He cannot wait to continue showing off his cool moves in his forever home. His foster family says he loves being around people, and shows off that love by giving hugs. If you are interested in meeting this sweetheart, head to ProvidenceAC.org/Pets/Ace, and fill out an adoption profile. Ace is the packaged deal – he is up-to-date on his vaccines, neutered, and microchipped. Can’t adopt, but looking for ways to show support during this crisis? Head to ProvidenceAC.org/CovidRelief to make a lifesaving donation.