When The Catnip Hits Too Hard: Cat Bleps
One of the most hilariously adorable things that cats do that cat owners will point to is when they just get... stuck. Some revelation comes into our cats' minds sometimes, as if they've sniffed some catnip out of nowhere, causing them to pause in their tracks and reevaluate the meaning of the universe. They'll sit there, sometimes, for minutes on end, staring at the wall. And if we're lucky, they'll get stuck as they're cleaning themselves or something with their tongue sticking out.cheezburger.com