When The Catnip Hits Too Hard: Cat Bleps

Cats and humans have many things in common. For instance, we both love to express affection through touch. But cats, unlike humans, have more touch receptors on their skin, thus are more sensitive. They are also independent and remarkably particular about when to be pet, where to be pet, and how many times they like to be pet. One could say they have different moods, and they will let you pet them as the mood dictates. It is one of those things that make cats a favorite for many.