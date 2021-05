(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The Arizona Coyotes have a really long list of things to address in preparation for the 2021-22 NHL season. It seems like the Arizona Coyotes season ended long ago, and maybe that’s a good thing, especially for their fans that are now engaged in watching the NHL playoffs and realizing that the organization has some work to do. It might be better to forget the recently-ended campaign altogether after seeing the St. Louis Blues get swept in four games by the Colorado Avalanche. Who in their right mind believes that the Coyotes could have played better than the Blues did against the powerful Avs?