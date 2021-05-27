newsbreak-logo
A Conversation With Emily Sakamoto About Her Career in Clinical Psychology and Her Passion For Fostering Cats

By Joey Claudio
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Sakamoto is a Clinical Psychology graduate student at Mercer University in Atlanta, Georgia, where she sits on the Executive Board for that institution’s Health Psychology Student Interest Group and Neuropsychology Student Interest Group. Her interests and focus include neuropsychology and health psychology. She is working as a graduate research assistant producing research on COVID-19 and is currently working on HIV research. In the near future, she will be working in the cardiac unit of the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta (CHOA) helping to create a dataset for neuroprotective rounds to use for research and analysis in the future. Emily Sakamoto will also soon be starting her practicum at a private neuropsychological practice, conducting assessments and evaluations. In her private life, she is a passionate kitten and cat foster owner that is heavily involved with local shelters and rescues.

thriveglobal.com
