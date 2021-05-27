A Conversation With Emily Sakamoto About Her Career in Clinical Psychology and Her Passion For Fostering Cats

Caregivers like many of us had a challenging year dealing with the pandemic. Jason Crane, President of Home Instead joined me on WJON this week. He says the pandemic forced them to become more creative with their care but it was something they were up to and were happy to accommodate clients needs. He says finding employees with a good bed side manner is an important characteristic that they look for in employees. He says a caring person that wants to improve the life of others and take care of others can be tough to find. Jason says finding employees with the proper schooling is important but finding those who have a passion to care for others is something they are always looking for.