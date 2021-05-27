TCU Football announces kick-off times for first two games

TCU Football is just 100 days away, and you can start making your tailgate plans for Opening Weekend. The Horned Frogs’ Sept. 4 season opener versus Duquesne at Amon G. Carter Stadium will have a 7 p.m. kickoff and be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. AD Jeremiah Donati recently announced a return to full capacity for all outdoor events at TCU, so you can bet that The Carter will be rocking under the lights as we celebrate the return of a “normal” season.