Are you scrubbing your head to get the answer to what a hammock is? Well, they are slings made of fabric, rope, or netting suspended between two or more points. They are used for swinging, sleeping, or resting. They are seen as a symbol of summer or leisure living. They allow users to not only sleep faster but allows them to relax in their sleep. Due to several types of research carried, it is obvious that there are benefits to trading your bed for a hammock ranging from physical to mental perks. They alleviate back pain when you sleep in the proper position.