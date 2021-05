There is probably no better way to reduce hiring bias than to kill the job interview. Interviews are popular, both with employers and candidates. Employers love the ability to attend to everything they should (at least in theory) ignore: gender, race, class, attractiveness, etc. This is why people are suspicious, or even annoyed, when they can’t see candidates on Zoom. As for candidates, they mostly enjoy the interview because they overrate their own likability, and their ability to charm or influence interviewers. And yet, most people end up failing their job interviews, and for reasons that have little to do with their actual potential, or real fit with a given job or role.