6 Habits We Need to Break Immediately

“Yeah, right.” Your posture says it all: eyebrows raised, head shaking, laughing in disbelief, exchanging glances with other students as if to say, “Do you see this? Is she serious right now?” The instructor just demonstrated the next move the class is going to do, and you’re convinced you’ll never get it. You see a couple other people go first, but rationalize their success by telling yourself that they’re more advanced, or more flexible, or stronger. Now it’s your turn. She talks you through the moves as you follow along. So far so good, but now comes the scary part. “Okay, now let go,” she tells you. You stare at her like a deer caught in the headlights. “It’s ok, I’m right here. You can do this. Trust me.” And you let go. And you don’t die. You’re doing it! The instructor turns you so you can face yourself in the mirror. Your face is a bit red and your foot isn’t pointed, but that doesn’t matter right now because YOU’RE DOING IT! You get off the apparatus (clumsily, but whatever), and you’re all smiles and pounding heart. The instructor gives you a high five, and you take a moment to catch your breath before attempting the move on the other side. You’re quicker setting up this time, and when the instructor tells you to let go again, you don’t hesitate. Another success!