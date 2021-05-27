SEC Tourney: Mississippi State eliminated after consecutive run-rule losses

Tennessee starter Chad Dallas improved to 10-1 as he scattered six hits in six-plus innings of work on Thursday. Tennessee Athletics

HOOVER, Ala. – Mississippi State’s trip to the Hoover Met was short-lived.

Mississippi State, who entered the SEC Baseball Tournament as the No. 3 team in the Southeastern Conference, lost to No. 2 seed Tennessee, 12-2, in eight innings of its elimination game on Thursday morning.

The Bulldogs (40-15) went 0-2 in the tournament and were outscored 25-3 in just 15 innings. Mississippi State was run-ruled in both tournament games and will now head back to Starkville to wait for official announcements for regional host sites on Sunday and national tournament seeding on Monday.

“Not a really good game,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “Two poor games in a row. That's about as much as I can say about it. … I didn't think we played real tough all week. Didn’t like our body language, didn't like the way we went about our business. Obviously, we got hammered two games, so in postseason, it's just deflating.”

Mississippi State’s bullpen pitching gave up 18 hits to Florida on Wednesday, and ace Christian MacLeod started Thursday’s game to try and get the Bulldogs back into the win column.

But Tennessee barreled up Mississippi State for 15 more hits and four extra base hits. MacLeod gave up three of the extra base hits, two of which were home runs, and exited the game after four innings down 5-1.

Lemonis decided to run starter Will Bednar out to the mound in the fifth inning, and he gave up three runs on five hits in two innings.

After a scoreless inning from Stone Simmons, Lemonis put closer Landon Sims on in the eighth inning to get an inning of work.

Sims, who entered the game with a 0.50 ERA and had allowed only two earned runs in his career, only lasted 1/3 of an inning and gave up four earned runs on five hits, including the walkoff single.

“If you're going to win in tournament baseball, you've got to pitch and defend,” Lemonis said. “Obviously, we pitched very poorly while we were here.”

Mississippi State is currently projected as the No. 8 National seed by both D1baseball and Baseball America, but could be replaced by teams such as Stanford or TCU because of the bad week of play.

Lemonis said after the game he was happy with the resume his team entered the week with and he thought a team would have to do something special to pass them for one of the national seeds. But after the Hoover outing, he is concerned.

“It’s always a concern. You’re trying to build your resume every day, and we came in with a really good one, and we played just two tough games the last two days,” Lemonis said.