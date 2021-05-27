newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

AP Interview: NATO chief says Afghan forces can cope alone

By LORNE COOK
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKbUe_0aDj2rE300

ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH — (AP) — NATO has helped provide security in Afghanistan for almost two decades but the government and armed forces in the conflict-torn country are strong enough to stand on their own feet without international troops to back them, the head of the military organization said Thursday.

NATO took charge of security efforts in Afghanistan in 2003, two years after a U.S.-led coalition ousted the Taliban for harboring former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Fewer than 9,000 troops remain, including up to 3,500 US personnel, and they are scheduled to leave by Sept. 11 at the latest.

“I think that the Afghans, they also realize that we have been there now for 20 years and we have invested heavily in blood and treasure in Afghanistan,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Associated Press, aboard a U.K. aircraft carrier involved in wargames off the coast of Portugal.

“Afghanistan has come a long way, both when it comes to building strong, capable security forces, but also when it comes to social and economic progress. At some stage, it has to be the Afghans that take full responsibility for peace and stability in their own country,” Stoltenberg said in an interview.

But as NATO troops leave, much of the country stands as contested ground. The government in Kabul holds hold sway in towns and cities, but the Taliban dominate the countryside. Some of the heaviest fighting this year took place just this week, in Laghman province in the east.

Stoltenberg said that NATO countries would continue to support Afghanistan through civilian experts who will help to advise government ministries, by funding the security forces and with support for slow-moving peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban.

He said that NATO is also “looking into the possibility of providing some training out of country for the Afghan security forces, but no final decision has been taken.”

U.S. military leaders are still grappling with how best to carry out President Joe Biden’s order to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by September while helping Afghan forces and monitoring the threat that prompted the U.S. invasion of the country 20 years ago.

Biden and Stoltenberg will meet with the other leaders of the 30-nation military alliance on June 14 to usher in a new era in trans-Atlantic ties after four tumultuous years of the former Trump administration. The other big issue will be Afghanistan, although no Afghan leaders are due to attend the Brussels summit.

Asked about the impact of leaving Afghanistan without the security guarantee that has helped keep the Taliban at bay, Stoltenberg conceded that “there are risks entailed to the decision of ending NATO’s military mission in Afghanistan. We have been very transparent and clear-eyed about that.”

“At the same time, to continue to stay means that we will also have to take some risks; the risk of more fighting, the risk of being forced to increase the number of troops there, and the risk of remaining with a (military) mission,” he said.

Many of the international troops in Afghanistan will already have left by the time the leaders meet next month. America’s allies in Europe, plus Canada, rely on U.S. logistical and transport help to operate in Afghanistan and could only follow once Biden announced the withdrawal.

Many officials have expressed concern that once the U.S. leaves, the government and its armed forces will be quickly overrun by the Taliban. Violence has steadily mounted in recent months as the drawdown gathered pace.

It remains unclear what level of security might be needed, and who would provide it, to protect international embassies spread around the capital Kabul. The city’s airport, the main international gateway to Afghanistan, and the route to it must also be protected.

Stoltenberg said that NATO plans to provide financial support to keep Kabul airport up and running, but — just a few months before the alliance ends its biggest, costliest and most ambitious mission ever — the details of how all this might play out remained unclear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Us Military#Leaving Afghanistan#Afghan Government Forces#Afghan Forces#Afghan Troops#U S Military Forces#Ap Interview#Hms#Taliban#Al Qaeda#Afghans#The Associated Press#American#Usher#Nato Troops#Nato Countries#Armed Forces#International Troops#U S Military Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Portugal
Related
Militarythenationalnews.com

UK warplanes could support Afghan drawdown, says Royal Navy chief

The UK may send warplanes to Afghanistan to assist in the withdrawal of UK and US troops, the head of the Royal Navy said on Saturday. Admiral Tony Radakin, the First Sea Lord, told The Times the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier could sail to the Indian Ocean to offer protection against attacks from the Taliban.
MilitaryAntiwar.com

US Hands Over Key Base in Kabul to Afghan Forces

CENTCOM said Tuesday that the withdrawal is 16 to 25% complete. The US-backed Afghan government’s Ministry of Defense (M0D) said Friday that the US handed over a key military base in Kabul as Washington’s withdrawal from Afghanistan continues to move along. Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, participated in the handover ceremony.
MilitaryClickOnDetroit.com

Defense chief: US pullout from Afghanistan 'slightly' ahead

WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Thursday that America's troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is “slightly” ahead of schedule, but he provided no details. President Joe Biden has ordered a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. Austin did not say when it may be complete. Austin said...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Herald

As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive war games

ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH -- As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 21, are aimed at simulating the...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

NATO Chief Says Afghan Military Strong Enough to Stand on Their Own

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that he believes the Afghan military will be able to stand on its own against the Taliban after US, NATO, and other coalition forces leave Afghanistan. Before President Biden ordered the withdrawal of troops out of Afghanistan, Stoltenberg was busy looking for reasons to...
MilitaryArkansas Online

Dispirited Afghan forces struggle

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Abdullah Mohammadi lost both his legs and an arm below the elbow in a battle with the Taliban. As a young soldier, he had been eager to fight for his country, but now he's furious at a government he says ignores him and hasn't paid his veteran's pension in almost a year.
Militarykhaama.com

U.S will deploy more troops for protecting Afghan capital from a Taliban takeover

Hundreds of more U.S troops will be deployed in Afghanistan to protect Kabul from a Taliban takeover, ‘the Sun’, a British newspaper has reported. The Turkey forces will remain to take the security of the Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul and 600 U.S marine forces will be deployed to take the security of the U.S Embassy compound in Afghanistan, the Sun said.
Militaryzenger.news

VIDEO: Stan By: US Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Backs Up Afghan Withdrawal Amid Taliban Attacks

As the U.S. withdraws its troops from Afghanistan, it recently sent the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier strike group for a replenishment at sea. Video shows the carrier, nicknamed “Mighty Ike” in honor of its namesake, during the replenishment on May 21 with the fast-combat support ship USNS Arctic in the Arabian Sea as it continues its mission to support the withdrawal.
PoliticsAntiwar.com

Report: US Could Leave 600 Marines in Afghanistan to Guard Embassy

The US wants hundreds of Turkish troops to stay at the Kabul airport to keep it from the Taliban. Since President Biden ordered the withdrawal of troops out of Afghanistan, US officials have hinted that a small military presence could continue under the guise of protecting a diplomatic mission. According...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Dozens of Afghan military bases, outposts surrendered to Taliban this month: report

Dozens of outposts and bases in Afghanistan have surrendered to the Taliban since May 1 when U.S. forces began to withdraw from the country, The New York Times reported. At least 26 outposts and bases in four provinces — Laghman, Baghlan, Wardak and Ghazni — surrendered after the Taliban used village elders to deliver to outposts messages to surrender or be killed, some elders and government officials told the Times.
MilitaryVoice of America

US Completes Up to 25% of Afghan Withdrawal

The U.S. military estimates that it has completed up to a quarter of its pullout from Afghanistan. "U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) estimates that we have completed between 16-25% of the entire retrograde process," the command, which oversees operations in Afghanistan, said Tuesday. CENTCOM also said it had removed the equivalent...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

Taliban warns departing US military against new bases in region

ISLAMABAD — The Taliban on Wednesday warned the departing U.S. military against setting up bases in the region, and Pakistan vowed no American bases will be allowed on its territory. Pakistan also said drone strikes from Pakistani territory were also a non-starter. The statements come amid speculation the United States,...
MilitaryVoice of America

Pakistan Rules Out Military Bases for US Anti-Terror Afghan Operations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan dismissed Tuesday the possibility of allowing the United States to operate a military base on Pakistani territory or conduct "kinetic drone” operations against Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s statement came amid reports Islamabad is allegedly negotiating a new arrangement with Washington to facilitate future U.S. counterterrorism...
MilitaryPress Democrat

Pentagon accelerates withdrawal from Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — United States troops and their NATO allies intend to be out of Afghanistan by early to mid-July, well ahead of President Joe Biden’s Sept. 11 withdrawal deadline, military officials said, in what has turned into an accelerated ending to America’s longest war. But the race to the...