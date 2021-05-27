newsbreak-logo
Quinta Brunson to recur on Miracle Workers

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago


The A Black Lady Sketch Show vet and new star of ABC's Abbott Elementary will recur on Season 3 of the TBS series as Trig, the unofficial adopted daughter of Steve Buscemi's character whom he trained to be an outlaw from a young age. Though he is a father figure to her, she begins to resent him because she thinks he’s a deadbeat dad.

