Victoria 3. For years this felt more like a meme than anything else. While Victoria 3 is not quite up to Half-Life 3’s level yet, it is a game that has been constantly and consistently requested by fans of the earlier games, fans of Paradox Interactive, and fans of grand strategy in general. Crusader Kings, Europa Universalis, Victoria and Hearts of Iron, a millennium of great strategy. Those people waiting for the meme no longer have to live in hope; Victoria 3 has been announced. It’s also a game that stays true to its roots and wants to add more detail than ever before.