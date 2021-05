A suspect is under arrest in a triple homicide case. Police in Albuquerque say Richard Kuykendall was arrested Friday. Investigators say he is suspected in the death of one of the three people whose bodies were found inside a parked car outside the Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital on Thursday. Police say he is seen in surveillance video recorded when the shooting happened. Police investigators believe Kuykendall, and the three victims all belong to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang. The investigation is still active.