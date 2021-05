Che joked on The View this morning that the sliver of doubt exists on his future at SNL because “at the end of a season I always think I’m going to quit because I (just) went through a whole season.” Che also addressed his controversial "Gen Z Hospital" sketch from Elon Musk's episode that was accused of misappropriating “AAVE” – African American Vernacular English. “I thought I had the vaccine for Black appropriation, being Black,” Che laughed after being asked whether he feared getting “canceled” over the incident. “I thought I was immune, but you know what? You’re never immune.”