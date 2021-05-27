Cancel
Mississippi State

MSDH identifies COVID-19 variant in LTC facility outbreaks, new variant also found in state

By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal
 8 days ago
TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health reported additional cases of two variant strains of COVID-19 in Mississippi on Thursday morning.

Ten additional cases of the more infectious South African origin variant strain (B.1.351) have been identified within the state, for a total of 12 cases.

The 10 cases are associated with outbreaks in Bedford Care – Monroe Hall in Forrest County and Landmark Care of Collins in Covington County.

The South African variant cases associated with the outbreaks were breakthrough cases in fully vaccinated older individuals in long-term care facilities. The majority of the cases had minimal to no symptoms, but two required hospitalization and one person died.

State officials seemed to stress that the general public, especially those who are vaccinated, shouldn't be overly concerned with emerging cases of this coronavirus variant.

“Although one death is extremely unfortunate, the fact that most of these cases have had minimal to no symptoms in highly vulnerable individuals is extremely encouraging,” MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said in a press release, Thursday. “The vaccines currently available provide excellent protection against severe disease. While theses illnesses are caused by variant strains, the outcomes of all these cases would likely be much more severe if they were not vaccinated.”

MSDH said it will continue to identify variant strains and vaccine breakthrough cases, but the risk of vaccine breakthrough cases, especially in long-term care settings, has decreased due to increased vaccination and a reduction in transmission.

“It’s vitally important that all health care and long-term care facility staff get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Byers said. “We need to protect our most vulnerable populations.”

As of May 21, 554 COVID-19 variant cases had been reported in Mississippi, most of which are UK variant.

Outside of long-term care settings, the MSDH has also identified three cases of the Indian origin variant (B.1.617.2) in Claiborne, Smith and Hinds counties.

The investigation into the variant strain of coronavirus is is ongoing, but at least two are directly associated with travelers from India and Nepal.

So far there have been 254 breakthrough cases reported in Mississippi out of more than 844,000 fully vaccinated Mississippians, which MSDH said demonstrates the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

