Movies

Quiet Place Half II, Cruella will not stream on HBO Max, sorry

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Quiet Place Part II will hit theaters Friday. A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella are both hitting theaters Friday, but don’t go to HBO Max hoping to stream it. HBO Max made waves last year when it announced that it would stream new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas in 2021 — but only if they’re distributed by the studio Warner Bros. That means every Warner Bros. movie this year will be released both on HBO Max and in cinemas at the same time, including In the Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Dune and The Matrix 4 to come.

shepherdgazette.com
