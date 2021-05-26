Featured news
Traffic patterns affected due to road improvement projects. Due to road improvement projects in the Mankato area, traffic patterns on some local roadways, including Victory Drive (north of Madison Avenue), are being directly impacted. City of Mankato staff are coordinating with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Blue Earth County to ensure traffic signals are working optimally while detours are in place. Motorists should expect delays due to the increased traffic until construction is complete and the public’s patience is appreciated.www.mankatomn.gov