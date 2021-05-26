Featured news

newsbreak-logo
Traffic patterns affected due to road improvement projects. Due to road improvement projects in the Mankato area, traffic patterns on some local roadways, including Victory Drive (north of Madison Avenue), are being directly impacted. City of Mankato staff are coordinating with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Blue Earth County to ensure traffic signals are working optimally while detours are in place. Motorists should expect delays due to the increased traffic until construction is complete and the public's patience is appreciated.

North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Mayo to relocate COVID-19 testing site to vaccination center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is moving COVID-19 testing from the Madison East Center to its vaccination center at 1315 Stadium Road, effective Monday. Mayo says the move will allow them to host both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at one consolidated and convenient location. To...
Mankato, MNkxlp941.com

City of Mankato’s Statement on Mask Policy

The City of Mankato’s mask mandate, which was overrode by the state’s mandate, expired September 2, 2020. Community members are encouraged to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:. Those community members who are fully vaccinated may resume activities done prior to the pandemic without wearing...
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Mankato, MNhot967.fm

CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour Turns Ten

On Saturday, May 22, thirty-one sculptures— representing over $300,000 of art from renowned artists throughout the country—will be installed as a part of the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour’s tenth anniversary celebration. The Mankato Area Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of this year’s special exhibition which showcases new and original works of art in a variety of styles, scales and mediums. To commemorate the anniversary, history and significance of CityArt, a variety of activities to engage community members and visitors of all ages are planned.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Sibley County, MNthelandonline.com

MDH reports 27 new cases of COVID in nine-county region

MANKATO — All area counties reported single-digit increases for new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The nine counties combined for a total of 27 newly reported cases, with eight in Le Sueur County, four in Blue Earth County, three each in Brown and Watonwan counties, two each in Faribault, Martin, Nicollet and Waseca counties and one new case in Sibley County.
Mankato, MNKEYC

River Hills Mall reacts to end of mask mandate; individual stores may still require them

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After 293 days, we expect to see an official end to Minnesota’s mask mandate Friday. Governor Walz said he would sign the executive order ending the mandate today. Minnesotans have been wearing masks in accordance with the state mandate since July of last year. But don’t toss them just yet, individual businesses can still choose to require them. That makes for a big decision for places like the River Hills Mall in Mankato. General manager Andy Wilke said prior to Friday’s signing of the executive order that the mall would be paying very close attention to the wording in the order.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Names and notables

The city of Mankato recently announced the winners of its 2021 Arbor Day Poster Contest. First place — Julia Campeau, fifth grade. Second place — Maya McMichael, fourth grade. Third place — Jacey Frederick, fourth grade. In recognition of Campeau's win, the city planted a tree in F.A. Buscher Park,...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.