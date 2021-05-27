Skip Bayless reacts to the Clippers as sudden favorites to win Recreation three in Dallas I UNDISPUTED

Despite ending the regular season on a five-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament on Wednesday. Lakers fans had a brief scare last night when LeBron James appeared to tweak his right ankle and was slow to get up. But after the game LeBron said he'll be fine, and when asked about facing Steph Curry in the playoffs again, he said QUOTE: 'We're playing versus, in my opinion, the MVP of our league this year in Steph. We got to be prepared for everything they have. They have championship DNA.' Hear what Chris Broussard has to say about the Lakers heading into the postseason.