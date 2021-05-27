newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Skip Bayless reacts to the Clippers as sudden favorites to win Recreation three in Dallas I UNDISPUTED

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in a 0-2 hole to climb out of against the Dallas Mavericks when they play Game 3 tomorrow in Dallas. The Clippers opened as a one-and-a-half point themselves and are now two-point favorites according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. Skip Bayless reacts to the updated Clippers’ odds on taking Game 3 and explains why despite having a deep roster, it will unlikely pay off with a victory.

shepherdgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Bayless
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Dallas Mavericks#Fox Bet Sportsbook#Two Point Favorites#Bayless Reacts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAlakers365.com

Chris Broussard on why Lakers should be the favorites in the West, talks LeBron’s return | UNDISPUTED

Despite ending the regular season on a five-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament on Wednesday. Lakers fans had a brief scare last night when LeBron James appeared to tweak his right ankle and was slow to get up. But after the game LeBron said he'll be fine, and when asked about facing Steph Curry in the playoffs again, he said QUOTE: 'We're playing versus, in my opinion, the MVP of our league this year in Steph. We got to be prepared for everything they have. They have championship DNA.' Hear what Chris Broussard has to say about the Lakers heading into the postseason.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are +210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (+500) and Clippers (+600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAThe Big Lead

Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith Agree: LeBron James' Game-Winner Was Lucky

LeBron James hit an incredible game-winning three-pointer against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. The shot propelled the Los Angeles Lakers into the actual playoffs where they will face the Phoenix Suns. It was an incredible shot in a fairly big moment. Just look. Under just about...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks fall to Timberwolves: Will face Clippers in first round of playoffs

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-121 in the final game of the 2020-2021 regular season on May 16. It was far from their best performance as the Mavs took the opportunity to give their key players, including Luka Doncic, a light workload as they head into the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Three threats on the Mavericks that Clips will face

With the NBA Playoffs starting up soon, the LA Clippers will be preparing all week for their first round matchup vs. the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks are a good team with an interesting roster filled with potential. While the Mavericks are working with plenty, there are three threats in particular that I’ll be looking out for.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Three strongest attributes for NBA Playoffs

There’s many reasons for optimism as the LA Clippers gear up for the postseason. The LA Clippers have been championship contenders all year, and still are. The Clippers are battle-tested. They dealt with a lot of injuries this year, and overcame that adversity. Now that the playoffs are here, it’s...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Explains How The Lakers Will Beat The Warriors: "I Expect Steph Curry, Hounded By 2 Or 3 Lakers Every Possession, To Go 2-14 From Three Tomorrow At Staples Center."

Skip Bayless has made his prediction for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors to define the 7th seed in the Western Conference. Curiously, this time he didn't go against LeBron James, focusing his attention on a different player. Bayless has been known for attacking fan favorites like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry, his latest victim.
NBAlakers365.com

Skip Bayless grades Steph Curry’s performance in lost against LeBron James and the Lakers I UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry finished with a game-high 37 points in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry did all he could to keep his team in the game and had an opportunity late to send the game to overtime, but could not reel in the inbound pass with two seconds remaining for a game-tying three pointer. Skip Bayless grades Curry's performance and breaks down why he earned it in Golden State's tough loss in Los Angeles.
NBAlakers365.com

“Long live the King” — Shannon Sharpe reacts to LeBron’s game-winning shot over Curry’s Warriors | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were able to fend off Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the 7 versus 8 play-in game last night. All knotted up at 100 with a minute left LeBron threw up a deep 3-pointer to avoid a shot clock violation. After the game LeBron said quote, 'after Draymond Green's finger to the eye, I was literally seeing three rims out there, so I just shot at the middle one.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Lebron's game-winning shot against the Warriors.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Experts heavily favoring the LA Clippers in playoff series

The Dallas Mavericks jumped to fifth in the Western Conference this season but drew a matchup against the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. Kawhi Leonard and his team topped Luka Doncic and the Mavs in six games inside the bubble. Dallas’ superstar was incredible, including hitting an iconic game-winning buzzer-beater, but it was not enough to top the Clippers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: 5 keys to victory in LA Clippers series

The Dallas Mavericks climbed to fifth in the Western Conference and won the Southwest Division this year, but they face a familiar foe in the first round of the playoffs. The LA Clippers await for the second straight postseason. Luka Doncic and the Mavs nearly pulled the upset inside the bubble, and believe they can make it happen in 2021.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

OFFICIAL: Dallas Mavs vs. Clippers Full Playoff Schedule Released

DALLAS - Get those calendars out, the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers full first round playoff series schedule has been released. The No. 4 Clippers have home-court advantage against the No. 5 Mavericks. The playoff series begins Saturday in L.A., with a tip-off time of 3:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. It is a rematch after the Clippers eliminated the Mavericks in six games in the first round of the bubble playoffs last summer. Dallas is looking to win its first playoff series since taking home the title in 2011.
NBAshepherdgazette.com

Skip Bayless: Clippers “choked their brains out” in Recreation 1 loss to Mavericks | UNDISPUTED

Luke Doncic couldn’t be slowed down over the weekend in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 31-point triple-double in 113-to-103 win. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 49 points but were also only 3 of 14 from 3-point range. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Clippers’ Game 1 loss to the Mavs.