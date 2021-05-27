Strong increase predicted in Memorial Day, summer travel in Columbus area

For a second straight year, Red, White & Boom won't light up the night sky just before the Fourth of July, NBC4 is reporting. But it might come back at a later date. Red, White & Boom was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and on Thursday, its board of directors announced that it will not be staged this year on July 2, because it was unable to get the necessary permits from the city of Columbus. “While disappointed Central Ohioans will not be able to attend the largest fireworks show in the Midwest on its original date, the Board of Trustees for RW&B! has committed to continue working with Mayor (Andy) Ginther’s office to find an appropriate alternative date, either in late summer or early fall,” the board said in a statement. “We think that because we’re still red as a county, and we’re only at a 40% vaccination rate right now, the safest and healthiest way we can protect the entire community is to continue to avoid these large gatherings, continuing to ask people to mask up, continue to get people vaccinated. That’s where our real focus and energy is,” Ginther said. “I’m committed to working with Red, White and Boom to make 2022 the biggest and best Boom ever. We’re not on the other side of this pandemic yet.” Red, White & Boom is held on the banks of the Scioto River and draws some 400,000 people Downtown each year.