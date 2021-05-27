AMC, GameStop Renewed Rallies Leave Short-Sellers Scrambling

It appears that retail investors have once again renewed the rally in meme stock favourites, including GameStop and AMC Entertainment. The latter’s shares jumped nearly 10% Thursday morning, marking the fourth day of gains for the heavily-shorted company. AMC recently surpassed a significant milestone, raising over $1 billion in financing in an effort to evade bankruptcy over the past several months. This has put the company’s market value at nearly $10 billion, as the stock is up by more than 850% since the beginning of the year.