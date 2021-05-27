newsbreak-logo
AMC, GameStop Renewed Rallies Leave Short-Sellers Scrambling

By Hermina Paull
thedeepdive.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears that retail investors have once again renewed the rally in meme stock favourites, including GameStop and AMC Entertainment. The latter’s shares jumped nearly 10% Thursday morning, marking the fourth day of gains for the heavily-shorted company. AMC recently surpassed a significant milestone, raising over $1 billion in financing in an effort to evade bankruptcy over the past several months. This has put the company’s market value at nearly $10 billion, as the stock is up by more than 850% since the beginning of the year.

thedeepdive.ca
#Gamestop#Amc Entertainment#Stock Investors#Retail Investors#Investor#Amc Entertainment#Macquarie Securities#Bloomberg#Nft#Gamestop Short Sellers#Amc Shares#Company#Rally#Bankruptcy#Growing Speculation#Earnings#March#Demand#Meme Stock Favourites#Financing
