Traffic

Industry Praises Bipartisan Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act

By Sara Jensen
OEM Off-Highway
OEM Off-Highway
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

*Editor's note: This content was originally published on May 25 and updated May 27 with new information. On May 22, a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators introduced The Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 which would provide new funding for transportation projects. According to The Hill (May 22, 2021), the bill would provide baseline funding of $303.5 billion to the Department of Transportation (DOT) for programs to repair highways, roads and bridges.

