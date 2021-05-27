How one can create a sturdy financial restoration from Covid

This story is published as part of Teen Vogue’s 2021 Economic Security Project fellowship. When Irina Quijada’s* father pulled up to the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at LoanDepot Park in Miami, the officials running the testing location asked for his driver’s license. It would be a simple request, except that Quijada’s younger brother is the only U.S. citizen in her immediate family. The rest of them — including her father — are undocumented. Getting a driver’s license can be complicated for undocumented people, even in the select few states where it’s permitted. Quijada’s father had previously obtained a temporary driver’s license after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) several years ago, she explains, so in this instance, at least, her father was in the clear.