How one can create a sturdy financial restoration from Covid
Advanced economies are enjoying a stronger recovery than we expected a few months ago. This silver lining stems from an improving outlook for health, the power of government insurance which protected incomes during lockdowns and central banks facilitating cheap government borrowing. But it is still just a recovery. Not even the US has increased activity to pre-pandemic levels yet, let alone achieved the output expected before the virus struck.shepherdgazette.com